India went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old led off the game with a long ball, but it was all downhill for the Reds after that. His season has been marred by injuries, most notably hamstring trouble, though India is showing signs of life at the plate. He's 13-for-43 (.302 average) with three doubles and two home runs in his last 10 games.