Reds manager David Bell said India (hamstring) could return from the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After landing on the 10-day injured list last Tuesday with the right hamstring strain, India has seemingly made positive progress in his recovery over the past few days. He was able to run the bases Friday, and he had what Bell termed as another "encouraging day" of workouts Saturday, according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Alejo Lopez will draw the start at second base in Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals and will continue to fill in at the keystone for the duration of India's absence.