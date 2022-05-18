Manager David Bell said India (hamstring) will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Cincinnati on Monday, and the second baseman could subsequently begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined by hamstring soreness since late April, and he's been taking part in baseball activities throughout the past week. It's unclear how many rehab games India will require before being activated from the injured list, but a return late next week could be in store if he begins the rehab stint shortly after Monday's evaluation.