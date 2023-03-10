India has been hitting first or second most of the time in spring training so far and appears likely to hit there in the regular season, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I haven't thought about the lineup too much yet, but he has proven that he's very effective in the leadoff spot," Reds manager David Bell said. "He's comfortable there. I still think he can hit pretty much anywhere in the lineup. For now, for spring training since he's done it, it's definitely an option and it just gets him more at-bats."

India lost 10 pounds and prioritized becoming a 'more athletic' hitter over the offseason. Multiple injuries limited India to 103 games and 431 plate appearances last season, so any reports about better conditioning should be welcomed. India has already drawn seven walks and stolen two bases while making his case for the leadoff spot.