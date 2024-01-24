India could see some playing time at first base and/or left field this season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It's looking like the Reds will hang onto India going into the season rather than trade him to alleviate some of their infield logjam. It makes for a difficult juggling act for manager David Bell as he looks to give everyone playing time, and it sounds like part of the solution could be to break India in at some new positions. To this point, the only position the 27-year-old has played with the Reds has been second base, although he did play plenty at third base and a little at shortstop in the minors.