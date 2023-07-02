India went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and four RBI in Saturday's loss to the Padres.

India came up to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and crushed a 430-foot grand slam to center field to bring the Reds back within five runs. The second baseman has been struggling at the plate as of late and came into Saturday's contest hitting just .121 over his last nine games. He's now hit in two straight but hasn't recorded a multi-hit game since June 14 against the Royals.