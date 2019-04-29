Reds' Jonathan India: Dealing with minor back injury
India is considered day-to-day after he was hit in the back by a pitch during a game Saturday with High-A Daytona, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Daytona has thus far resisted placing India on its 7-day injured list, with the hope being the third baseman will be ready to return to game action early this week. Through his first 22 games in the Florida State League, India is slashing .262/.340/.440 with four home runs and two stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...