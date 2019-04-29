India is considered day-to-day after he was hit in the back by a pitch during a game Saturday with High-A Daytona, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Daytona has thus far resisted placing India on its 7-day injured list, with the hope being the third baseman will be ready to return to game action early this week. Through his first 22 games in the Florida State League, India is slashing .262/.340/.440 with four home runs and two stolen bases.