India was diagnosed with a lower left leg contusion after exiting Thursday's game against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

India exited the game in the third inning but appeared to have suffered the injury after being hit by a pitch in the first frame. Though no official word has been offered, India seems to have avoided a serious injury. As a result, he could be back in the lineup as early as Saturday, when Cincinnati's series against the Cubs continues.