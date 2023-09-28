India went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland.

India doubled and scored in the sixth inning, then doubled in a run and scored in the eighth, as the Reds attempted comeback fell short. It was a stinging loss for Cincinnati, which missed a chance to gain ground on the Cubs for the final wild card spot. India has batted .173 over 14 games since coming off the injured list, but he's shown recent life, going 5-for-14 with five walks, three doubles and four runs scored over the last four contests.