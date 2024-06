India went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over Pittsburgh.

India picked up a hit and scored a run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. It was his third straight multi-hit game, boosting his season OPS from .696 to .732 in the process. He's gone 11-for-23 (.478) with five extra-base hits over his last six games. India is now slashing .258/.363/.369 with 16 extra-base this and 33 runs scored through 71 games.