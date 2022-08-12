India exited Thursday's game against the Cubs with an apparent foot injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
India was hit in the foot or ankle with a pitch in the first inning of Thursday's game. He remained in the contest for a few more frames but was ultimately removed. It's unclear how long India may be sidelined with the injury, but he'll get some extra rest, as the Reds have an off day Friday.
