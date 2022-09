India (knee) said after Sunday's win over the Rockies that he expects to be fine, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India was removed from the second game of Sunday's doubleheader after fouling a pitch off his knee in the fifth inning. However, manager David Bell said after the game that India wanted to stay in the game and was ultimately removed as a precautionary measure. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs.