India went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals

India hit an RBI double then scored in the second inning and added another RBI double in the seventh. The second baseman is on fire, extending his hit streak to 11 games and registering multiple hits in eight straight. He has increased his average to .279 with five home runs, 34 RBI, 38 runs scored and eight steals over 311 plate appearances this season. The 27-year-old will likely continue to hit leadoff until TJ Friedl (hamstring) returns from the injured list.