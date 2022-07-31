India went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in an 8-2 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

India turned on a letter-high inside fastball from Dean Kremer to pick up his seventh home run of the season and help power the Reds to a victory over the surging Orioles. After struggling through the month of June with a .167 average, India is slashing a quality .259/.337/.459 to go along with four home runs in July. The 25-year-old second baseman showed promise last season by posting a 3.1 Fangraphs WAR in his rookie campaign, so it is possible that he heats up down the stretch.