India went 4-for-8 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while starting both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

India poked a go-ahead RBI single in the evening game to cap his impressive day and help the Reds salvage a split in the twin bill. This has been an incredibly disappointing season to date for India, as he's battled various injuries, the most recent being an ankle injury suffered on a hit-by-pitch Wednesday. X-rays were negative and his performance suggests the ankle is nothing to worry about, but he hasn't been running much at all after the hamstring trouble earlier in the season. Until last year's NL Rookie of the Year can put together a stretch of sustained health, his production will continue to lag behind.