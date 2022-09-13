site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jonathan India: Gets breather in Game 2
India is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
India recorded his first hit in four days in the first game of Tuesday's twin bill, but that was not enough to earn him to starts on the same day. Alejo Lopez will replace India at second base.
