India (hamstring) took part in agility drills on the field prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Back on the 10-day injured list for the second time this season after aggravating his lingering right hamstring issue, India is likely to remain on the shelf for at least another week. The fact that he's taking part in on-field work bodes well for his hopes of returning before the end of May, but India still has several more hurdles to clear in the recovery process before the Reds pinpoint a target date for his activation from the IL.