India started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against the Guardians.

India batted leadoff and homered in the bottom of the first inning. He's transitioning to a utility role that will mostly involve him playing the infield, but the club has exposed him to outfield during camp. This was India's second Cactus League start, but the first one was rained out after four innings Friday. India will mostly see time at the three infield base positions.