India is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

After a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring issue, India was activated Tuesday and started at second base in both of the Reds' last two games, going 2-for-9 with a double and a run scored between those contests. With the Reds and Padres concluding their series with a day game after a night game, India will receive some routine maintenance. Brandon Drury fills in for India at the keystone.