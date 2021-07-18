India went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.
India took reliever Brad Boxberger deep to left field to lead off the eighth inning, the seventh home run of the season for the rookie infielder. India has been a solid contributor across the board for the Reds and for fantasy managers, slashing .271/.394/.410 with 36 RBI and seven stolen bases (10 attempts) in 326 plate appearances. He's also drawn a team-leading 42 walks.
