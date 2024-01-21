India is the one arbitration-eligible player that the Reds couldn't come to terms with before filing, and the two parties will likely go to a hearing, as the Reds are a "file-and-trial" team, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India filed for $4.0 million and the Reds filed at $3.2 million, so the two parties are not especially close. India faces a critical season - this is the first year he's arbitration-eligible and has to compete with the likes of Jeimer Candelario, Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand for playing time. Some trade rumors regarding India have popped up from time-to-time, but nothing concrete has emerged. India has missed good chunks of time due to injury the last two seasons, and he hasn't come close to replicating his rookie year production (.269/.376/.459) over the last two seasons.