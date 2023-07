India was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

India was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to pain in his left heel, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after an MRI revealed he's dealing with plantar fasciitis, which can often be a lingering long-term injury. It's unclear exactly how long the 26-year-old will be sidelined, but it'll likely be Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain handling the middle-infield work for the near future.