India had his foot examined Tuesday by a specialist, who reported good progress in the plantar fascia area, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India, who said he feels no pain in the foot, took batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels. "We'll see how I feel running and go from there," India said. "I feel good. All I can do is go based off of how I feel." The second baseman was shut down less than two weeks ago after a setback in the initial stages of rehab. The positive news suggests India can return sometime around the beginning of September, if he remains pain free and whether a minor league rehab assignment is required. Neither the player nor the team are setting a timeline.