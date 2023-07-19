India is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

The recent promotion of power-hitting prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand means that the Reds will have nine lineup spots available for 10 hitters worthy of starting roles against right-handed pitching, so manager David Bell is expected to rotate off days among a number of players until an injury clears up the crowdedness. India finds himself as the odd man out Wednesday, with Matt McLain shifting over from shortstop to man India's usual spot at the keystone.