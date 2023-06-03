India went 1-for-3 with two HBP and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

India hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the third to give the Reds a 3-2 lead, marking his sixth long ball of the season. The 2018 first-round pick won NL Rookie of the Year in 2021, but he struggled last year. He's back to producing like he did as a rookie, slashing .278/.368/.431 across 57 appearances, and has been slugging the ball better of late with three home runs and a double over his past six games (25 at-bats).