India went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

India continued his campaign for NL Rookie of the Year on Tuesday night with a solo home run off Mets starter Robert Stock. Since May 28, the Reds' second baseman has a .462 OBP, good for best in all of baseball. India has clearly attended the Joey Votto school of taking walks, as he's worked 47 free passes this season.