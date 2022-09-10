India went 2-for-5 with a triple, a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-2 victory over the Brewers.

India first reached home on a Kyle Farmer single in the first inning before reaching home again on a ninth-inning homer that also scored TJ Friedl. It was India's 10th home run of the season and his second this month. The second baseman extended his hit streak to three games, including two multi-hit performances, totaling six hits in 15 at-bats. India's is now slashing .269/.337/.424 on the season.