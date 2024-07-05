India went 3-for-5 with a home run and two additional runs in Thursday's 8-4 win against the Yankees.

India hit one of three homers for Cincinnati, swatting a solo shot in the third inning. He finished with his ninth multi-hit game over his past 12 contests, a stretch during which he's batting a blistering .467 (21-for-45) with Thursday's homer, six RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases. The hot span has pushed India's season batting average from .241 to .278.