India went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

India sent a long ball over the wall in center on his first at-bat since July 29. He also surprised with a stolen base, which was his first since he had two June 3. The 26-year-old is now slashing .252/.337/.416 with 15 homers, 53 RBI, 69 runs, 13 steals and a 40:92 BB:K in 457 plate appearances this season and should hold a near everyday role as he tries to help the Reds fight for a playoff spot.