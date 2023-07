India went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to San Francisco.

Monday's game was suspended after nearly two hours of rain and thunder before the two teams finished up Tuesday. India's seventh-inning home run Monday tied the game and set up the suspended state. The second baseman entered the game looking for answers to an extended slump. India batted .156 with a .567 OPS over the 25 games preceding Monday's tilt.