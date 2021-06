India went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double and walk in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

India's third-inning homer off Johan Oviedo marked the second baseman's second long ball in as many games and his fifth of the season. His pair of hits extended his hit streak to four games and brought his slash line to a solid .261/.367./428 on the campaign. He'll look to stay hot in Sunday's series finale against the Redbirds.