India went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Pirates.

India led off the home half of the first inning with his first long ball of the season to erase an early deficit. He struck out against Rich Hill in his second plate appearance but reached again in the fifth, setting up his first theft of the campaign. After injuries wrecked his 2022 season, India is 3-for-7 to start 2023 and seems determined to bounce back, which seems likely assuming better luck on the health front.