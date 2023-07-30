Reds manager David Bell said that he's hopeful that India, who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Sunday due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, will spend the minimum amount of time on the shelf, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India acknowledged himself that he could have played through the injury at about 80 percent health, but he and the Reds both agreed that an IL stint would be in his best long-term interest. Since India's placement on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation Aug. 8. India's move to the IL will create a clearer path for rookie Christian Encarnacion-Strand to continuing seeing regular starts.