India (hamstring) plans to be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India was removed in the early stages of Monday's matchup due to a right hamstring injury, but he was feeling better after the game. The team will likely re-evaluate the infielder Tuesday morning to determine his status moving forward, but it's a good sign that India feels like he won't miss any additional time.