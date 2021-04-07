India went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Pirates.

The bottom of the Reds' order was a wrecking ball Tuesday, as Nick Senzel, India and Tucker Barnhart combined for nine hits, nine runs and seven RBI from the 6-7-8 spots. India has gotten off to a stunning start to his big-league career, going 9-for-19 (.474) with four runs scored and seven RBI through five games.