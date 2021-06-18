India went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to San Diego.

The rookie second baseman put Cincinnati ahead with a two-run blast off San Diego closer Mark Melancon in the ninth inning. While the lead didn't last, the homer snapped India's streak of 10 games without a long ball. He's up to six homers, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases across 57 games. He's added a respectable .781 OPS through 216 plate appearances while often batting leadoff.

