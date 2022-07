The Reds scratched India from the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. He'll be receiving a rest day and isn't dealing with an injury, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

Max Schrock was a late addition to the lineup and will replace India as the Reds' starting second baseman and leadoff hitter. India had started each of the past five games, going 5-for-23 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run.