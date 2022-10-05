India was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs due to a foot injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
India fouled a ball off his foot Tuesday but was initially expected to serve as the designated hitter and lead off during Wednesday's regular-season finale. However, Alejo Lopez will take over as the DH and lead off Wednesday.
