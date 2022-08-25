India was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Phillies with left lower leg soreness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India missed three games after he originally suffered the injury during the Field of Dreams Game against the Cubs on Aug. 11, and he's apparently not fully past the issue nearly two weeks later. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI prior to leaving Wednesday's contest, and manager David Bell said the leg is sometimes "throbbing and really hurting" by the end of the game. India doesn't appear to have suffered a setback and should be considered day-to-day, and the team is likely to remain cautious with the second baseman as he continues to manage the injury.