India (hamstring) will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Reds, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India participated in agility drills Tuesday, and he's taking part in glove work and tee work a day later. Manager David Bell said Wednesday that a rehab assignment hasn't yet been planned, but it could begin near the end of next week. If that happens, the Reds are hopeful that India will be back in action sometime around May 23, when the team's next homestand begins.