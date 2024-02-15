India (foot) is expected to play three infield positions and possibly left field, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cincinnati's primary second baseman in 2023, India will shift to a utility role, as manager David Bell plans to deploy a middle infield of Matt McLain at second and Elly De La Cruz at shortstop. To keep India's bat in the lineup, the infielder will get acclimated to playing first and third base. Left field is seen as his most unlikely landing spot. For now, India is building up endurance in the foot he injured last season and is expected to be ready for Cactus League play.