India batted leadoff and went 2-for-2 with two walks, two doubles, two steals and three runs scored in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Pirates.

India batted leadoff for a second straight game, filling in at the spot normally handled by TJ Friedl, who was added to the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. In two games atop the order, India is 5-for-6 with three walks, four doubles, two steals and six runs scored. The two steals lifted him to eight for the season. He's hit safely in seven straight, going 13-for-25 with seven extra-base hits during the streak.