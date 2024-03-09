India started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a walk before rain cancelled Friday's spring game against the Dodgers. He flawlessly handled all chances in the field.

India's spring was delayed by a foot injury that plagued him in 2023. He's shifting from second base to a utility role this season, which will impact his fantasy value. The position versatility is helpful, but a consistent path to at-bats is not guaranteed. The latter changed Friday when MLB suspended Noelvi Marte, who was the projected starter at third base, 80 games for violating the drug prevention and treatment program. That paves the way for India, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario to get regular opportunities between first base, third base and designated hitter.