Manager David Bell said India (hamstring) isn't expected to play Friday against the Dodgers but could be back in the lineup as early as Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bell didn't offer up any specifics but said the initial reports are encouraging after India left Thursday's game with a hamstring injury. It wouldn't be a major surprise if the 25-year-old ended up missing a couple days instead of just Friday, but it's still good news the injury appears to be only a minor issue. Brandon Drury is the likely candidate to work at second base during any absence.