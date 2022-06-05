India (hamstring) will get an MRI on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This could be the MRI that clears India to head out on a rehab assignment, as he was approximately two weeks away from a rehab assignment on May 24. He has been sidelined since April 30.
More News
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Rehab assignment could come in June•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Could have rehab stint next week•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Likely requires rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Gets in agility work•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Out for two weeks•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Back to injured list•