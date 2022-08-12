India did not suffer a fracture in his left leg and is considered day-to-day, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
India exited Thursday's game after being hit by a pitch. Tests after the game confirmed the team's original diagnosis of a contusion, so it's possible that India will be able to suit up when the Reds resume their series with the Cubs on Saturday.
More News
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Diagnosed with leg contusion•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits with apparent foot injury•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Intends to return Tuesday•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Out of Sunday's lineup•