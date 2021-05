India is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Pirates.

India earned a spot on the Opening Day roster following an impressive spring and hit .476 through his first six major-league games, but he's fallen off a cliff since then. Over his last 18 contests, he's hitting .109/.231/.200. Nick Senzel will move in to second base in his absence, with Tyler Naquin starting in center field, a setup which could become more common moving forward if India can't turn things around at the plate.