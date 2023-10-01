India is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

India is 7-for-18 with three doubles and a homer over his past five games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. The 26-year-old enjoyed a modest rebound in 2023 with 17 homers, 14 steals, 61 RBI and a .745 OPS in 119 games.

