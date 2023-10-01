India is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
India is 7-for-18 with three doubles and a homer over his past five games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. The 26-year-old enjoyed a modest rebound in 2023 with 17 homers, 14 steals, 61 RBI and a .745 OPS in 119 games.
More News
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Logs another multi-hit game•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Doubles, scores twice in loss•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: On base four times in win•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Steps out of lineup•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Slugs game-winning homer•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Homers and steals bag in return•