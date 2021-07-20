India went 2-for-3 with three walks, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings loss to the Mets.

The rookie has emerged as an outstanding leadoff option for the Reds. Since the beginning of July, India is slashing .340/.530/.511 with one homer, one steal, seven RBI, eight runs and a 13:16 BB:K through 15 games.