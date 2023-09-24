India went 2-for-2 with one double, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

India reached base in all four plate appearances Sunday and scored the game-winning run in a game the Reds desperately needed to win. Since being reinstated from the IL on Sept. 10 following a bout with plantar fasciitis, India had only five hits in his previous 42 at-bats going into Sunday's game. Over 509 plate appearances, India's now slashing .242/.334/.400 with 16 home runs, 58 RBI, 73 runs and 13 stolen bases.